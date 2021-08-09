DENVER (AP) – Colorado state officials are investigating a county election office after passwords for its voting systems were posted online. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold says the breach included specific passwords from Mesa County’s voting equipment.
Griswold called it a “a serious breach” in a statement Monday. Griswold says it did not happen during the past election or create any risk to state elections.READ MORE: Some UCHealth Employees Protest Being Required To Get COVID Vaccine
It is likely the passwords were collected during during software updates to voting equipment in Mesa County on May 25, 2021.READ MORE: Inmate Dead After 15-Second Assault At State Penitentiary
If violations are found during the investigation, it could lead to a decertification of the county’s voting machines.MORE NEWS: Barry Morphew In Court: Investigator Says Suzanne Morphew Was Having Affair When She Disappeared
(© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)