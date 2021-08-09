BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) – Broomfield police say they arrested two 18-year-old men they believe are involved in a robbery and attempted murder. Investigators say Pharell Ausby and Jeremiah Scott met up with someone to buy a car on Aug. 6 at around noon.
The suspects allegedly arranged the meeting on social media. When the three individuals met at the Camden Flatiron Apartments on Edgeview Drive, police say the suspect fired a shot at the victim and stole his phone.
No one was hurt. Police later found the suspect, but did not elaborate on the investigation process.
The suspect face charges including attempted first degree murder and robbery.
Police remind those selling personal goods to use a “Safe Trade Spot” like law enforcement offices for a transaction site. The Broomfield Police Department at 7 DesCombes Drive is a designated “Safe Trade Spot.”