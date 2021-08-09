GRAND JUNCTION, CO (CBS4) – Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced Monday that a poaching investigation has led to a plea deal with a Colorado man who faced 20 counts of wildlife violations. Dylan Zuber, 23, of Grand Junction has pleaded guilty to one count each of willful destruction of wildlife, illegal possession of three or more big game animals and hunting with an artificial light and has paid $3,360.50 in fines according to CPW. The plea deal came after Zuber was charged with 20 counts of various violations in Mesa County Court on July 26.
The investigation began in June of 2020 when CPW Wildlife Officer Zac Chrisman received information that alleged that Zuber and a friend had poached a buck and doe mule deer on Piñon Mesa. According to CPW, officers were able to locate the carcasses of both deer along with several more illegal animals during the course of the investigation.
“I would like to thank the Mesa County District Attorney’s Office for their hard work and dedication on this important case,” Chrisman said. “Poachers who steal wildlife from law-abiding citizens will not be tolerated.”
A judge in Mesa County sentenced Zuber to a four-year deferred judgment on the felony charge of willful destruction of wildlife which includes Zuber being prohibited from hunting or possessing firearms. The deferred judgment also includes 50 hours of community service.
In addition, the conviction makes Zuber eligible to be suspended of all hunting, fishing and trapping privileges in Colorado and 47 other states in the Wildlife Violator Compact. A CPW hearing examiner will make a determination on the possible suspension at a later date.
As part of the adjudication of the criminal case, Zuber was ordered to donate $2,500 to Colorado Operation Game Thief and pay the $3,360.50 in fines and court costs.
CPW advises the public that if they see a poaching incident, they should report it. Anyone looking to report poaching crimes can call 1-877-COLO-OGT or email game.thief@state.co.us