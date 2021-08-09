CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
Filed Under:Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police are investigating a shooting which injured two men and a woman. Police say they will all be okay.

Officers responded to a large party on East Girard Avenue and South Florence Street early Sunday morning. One victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance while the remaining two were self-transported.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Metro Denver Crimestoppers.

Between Friday night and Saturday, police say two people died and several others were hurt in multiple shootings.

