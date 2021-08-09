DENVER (CBS4) – A smoke plume originating in California will once again create very unhealthy air in Colorado on Monday. A statewide Air Quality Alert continues for moderate to thick wildfire smoke.
The statewide alert was initially issued on Friday is the first time in at least 10 years all of Colorado’s 64 counties were under a simultaneous alert.
The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment has officially declared the air unhealthy for everyone in the metro area on Monday – not just ‘sensitive groups’ such as those with asthma. The very poor air quality could create respiratory issues, watery eyes, stuffy noses, and more for even healthy adults.
The statewide smoke forecast shows some of the worst smoke in the state on Monday could be in the northwest corner including around Craig, Meeker, and Steamboat Springs.
Similar smoke conditions are expected for Tuesday through early Wednesday. Then the upper level winds should shift from the west/northwest to the west/southwest. This small difference should have a profound impact on how much smoke remains in the atmosphere above Colorado starting Wednesday. While smoke and haze will still be visible, it should be considerably less compared to early in the week.
Temperatures also won’t be quite as hot by later in the week. After starting in the mid and upper 90s on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday, Denver and the Front Range will drop to around 90 degrees for Thursday and Friday.