Colorado Respiratory Doctor Offers Advice To Curb Symptoms From Bad AirWhen the smoke from California’s wildfires rolled into Colorado on Saturday, the air quality dropped and stayed that way most of the day Sunday.

Thousands Of Weld County Students Given Free Health Checks, Vaccinations & School SuppliesThousands of northern Colorado children will start the 2021-2022 school year with new backpacks, school supplies and clear health thanks to Greeley Evans School District Six.

COVID Vaccinations Dwindling In El Paso County As Hospitalizations IncreaseAccording to new statistics released by UCHealth, they are now caring for more than 125 COVID-19 patients statewide.

Police Union Denounces Its Own Survey Of Unvaccinated Officers Despite Conflicting Texts By Its PresidentDenver's police union is blasting a survey showing the majority of officers in the city aren't vaccinated against covid even though the union itself conducted the survey.

UCHealth Hosts COVID Vaccine Clinics At 3 Locations On Aug. 7 & Aug. 14UCHealth is offering COVID-19 vaccine clinics on two Saturdays in August at three locations across Colorado.

Englewood's Boil Water Advisory LiftedThe drinking water advisory because of E. coli has been lifted in Englewood.