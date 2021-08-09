(CBS4) – The 2021 Dancing with the Denver Stars Gala is coming up on Saturday, August 14th. Cleo Parker Robinson hosts the annual fundraiser every year. It raises money to provide subsidies and scholarships to students and youth in more than 80 schools in eight counties all over the Denver metro area. 100% of the online ticket proceeds go directly to this arts-in-education programming.
The friendly dance-off features local celebrities and leaders who learn a routine with a professional dancer. Our very own Justin Adams is one of 13 stars who will be taking part in the gala this year. He says Cleo Parker Robinson’s positive impact in the community is one of the biggest reasons he decided to dance.
“When I go and see the work that she is doing, and the work that other dancers are doing, I not only want to be a part of it, but I want to help others be a part of it, too.”
Due to COVID, the event will be virtual. Tickets start at $50 and can be purchased here.