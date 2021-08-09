ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A bear managed to rummage through eight vehicles in Estes Park, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said on Aug. 7. They say all of the vehicles were unlocked.
In @TownofEstesPark, Wildlife Officer Rylands observed 8 vehicles overnight that a bear got into. ALL 8 vehicles were UNLOCKED.
While not all of the vehicles had food or attractants, some bears go from car to car just to see if they’re unlocked, then hope to find food. pic.twitter.com/DzDnmPMQ1o
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) August 8, 2021
Officers say the bear struck overnight on Saturday. Not all of the vehicles had food or other attractants, but officers say a bear will try its luck and check any car to see if its unlocked.
“Make it a routine to lock ALL your windows and doors for both your vehicle and home. This is for your safety and for the lives of these amazing and resourceful creatures,” CPW said.