CANTON, OH (CBS4) – Former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning is now officially in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He joins John Elway and Champ Bailey as the third first-ballot Hall of Famer in Broncos history.

Manning’s father, Archie Manning, introduced him on stage in Canton, Ohio on Sunday night. Peyton called him his mentor saying he was always there to share advice.

Manning said he worked on keeping his speech just under the allotted eight minutes.

“Unfortunately, it’s just not enough time to thank everybody,” Manning said on Thursday ahead of the ceremony. “The good thing is for the past five years, either on a handwritten note or a phone call or in person, I’ve had a chance to thank the people personally. So, even though I won’t get to repeat them all in the speech, the thank-yous are as heartfelt now as they were then.”

Manning began his career as the first-overall selection in the 1998 NFL Draft. He led the Indianapolis Colts to the playoffs in 11 of the next 13 seasons. Manning remains the only quarterback to throw for 4,000 yards or more in 11 of his first 13 NFL seasons. Manning led the Colts to two Super Bowls and won one.

In 2011, he recovered from a neck injury and was eventually released by the Colts at the end of the season. The Denver Broncos pursued and won his attention.

Over the next four years, the Broncos won at least 12 games in each season and made the playoffs every year. With Super Bowl appearances in 2013 and 2015, Manning led Denver to a Super Bowl win in 2015.

Manning retired as a seven-time first-team All-Pro, 5-time MVP, Super Bowl XLI MVP and 14-time Pro Bowl selection.

At the time of his retirement, Manning’s 539 career touchdown passes and 71,940 passing yards were the most in NFL history. He still holds the Broncos’ single-season record for most passing yards and ranks second in franchise history in career passing yards.

Manning is one of only four quarterbacks to lead two separate franchises to a Super Bowl. He is the only quarterback to win a title with two different teams.

Manning is set to broadcast an alternate version of Monday Night Football on ESPN2 with his brother Eli.