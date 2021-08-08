LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a pedestrian died after being hit and killed early Sunday morning. Investigators say it happened just before 2 a.m. on Highway 285 east of Simms Street.
Police say the pedestrian was let out of another unknown vehicle. Those circumstances are being investigated.
They say a white 2016 or 2017 Jeep Compass hit the victim and kept driving, heading north. They believe the vehicle received driver side front damage.
Officer recovered other pieces of evidence they say "will help determine the exact trim package to the Jeep Compass." They are also looking for surveillance video.
Anyone with more information about this crash is asked to contact the Lakewood Police Dept. at 303-980-7300.