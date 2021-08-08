AURORA, Colo. (CBSS4) – A man turned himself into Aurora police after confessing he killed a woman. Police say Jesus Mendoz-Prudente called police saying he killed a woman in an apartment on Beeler Street on Aug. 6.
When police arrived, they say they didn’t find the 34-year-old victim’s body in the apartment, but instead in Douglas County near Noe Road and Highway 105 the next day.
Mendoza-Prudente was later arrested for first degree murder. He is now in jail.
The victim’s identity will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office.