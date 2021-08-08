DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Department of Transportation and Infrastructure wants residents to be aware some shared streets will return to pre-pandemic rules as they were before the coronavirus pandemic. The city transitioned some streets in high-density neighborhoods and those not immediately near parks to be shared by pedestrians and bicyclists.
City officials say the temporary program was meant to help promote social distancing and public safety at the height of the pandemic. As the program ends, pedestrians will need to use the sidewalk exclusively again.
Starting the week of Aug. 16, seven roads that were part of the program will see changes such as removal of shared street signage.
The city says changes that aim to slow vehicles and make travel by bike more comfortable will be permanently added to five of the seven stretches, with timelines as follows:
- Byron Place from Zenobia Street to Vrain Street has already transitioned to a permanent neighborhood bikeway, with treatments that slow people in cars. Neighborhood bikeway signs are due to be installed in the coming weeks.
- Paint and posts added as traffic calming measures on Bayaud Avenue from Sherman to Downing Streets, and on 30th Street from Welton Street to Larimer Street, will remain in place and further safety upgrades are planned for 2022 as the two stretches transition to becoming permanent neighborhood bikeways.
- Protected bike lanes will be installed on Marion Parkway from Virginia Avenue to Downing Street/Bayaud Avenue later this year; DOTI will maintain existing barricades and/or traffic calming measures until the protected bike lanes are installed.
- Barricades to calm vehicle traffic will remain on E 16th Ave from Pennsylvania to City Park Esplanade until such time in 2022 when a protected bike lane is installed along E. 16th Avenue from Broadway to Park Avenue.
- E. 11th Avenue from Logan to Humboldt Street and Stuart Street from 24th Avenue to 21st will revert to pre-pandemic travel conditions at the end of August, with all barricades removed and existing bike lanes in place.
The city plans to host community meetings about making some of the shared streets permanent later this year.