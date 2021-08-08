EVERGREEN, Colo. (CBS4) – As per tradition, a fire truck dropped hundreds of rubber ducks into Bear Creek by the Evergreen Dam. It was part of the Dam Duck Derby celebration.
All of the duck have a special number underneath them. The first duck to make it downstream wins $1,500.
"It was really cool when they fell. All the ducks got stuck," said one young spectator.
“It’s just so great to see a community finally together again after a long time…smile on people’s faces,”
All of the proceeds go to the Downtown Evergreen Holiday Walk and Foundation 1023 which supports the emotional and mental wellness of first responders.
The winner of this year’s prize is Dan Metzler.