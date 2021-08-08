DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado drivers will soon be able to check into their DMV appointment online and wait somewhere other than the DMV office. The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles office says it’s launching the new feature on Aug. 9.
When drivers schedule an appointment, they can enter their phone number and/or email address to receive messages about their appointment. That includes when they need to get to the lobby while they wait at a coffee shop or in their vehicle if they choose to.
DMV officials say the feature will "significantly reduce the need to physically stand in line at DMV offices."
The DMV spent the weekend upgrading the system which made online scheduling unavailable Aug. 6-9.
Those without computer or smartphone access can still schedule an appointment by calling the DMV at 720-295-2965.
The DMV encourages Coloradans to skip the trip and use its online services whenever possible.