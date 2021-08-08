DENVER (CBS4) – The effects of the lingering smoke haze are still being felt. The Denver Broncos originally planned to hold their Sunday training camp practice at Empower Field.
This morning, the team announced a change due to poor air quality.
Due to poor air quality forecast for Denver, today’s Broncos practice – originally scheduled at @EmpowerField – will now take place indoors at 11 a.m. at the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at UCHealth Training Center.
The practice will remain closed to the public.
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) August 8, 2021
On Saturday, Denver was listed as having the worst air quality of any city in the world.
The Broncos will be traveling to Minnesota this week to hold joint practices with the Vikings before their first preseason game of the year.
The next practice open to the public at Broncos team headquarters will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.