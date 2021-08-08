CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ryan Greene
DENVER (CBS4) – The effects of the lingering smoke haze are still being felt. The Denver Broncos originally planned to hold their Sunday training camp practice at Empower Field.

A general view of the stadium before a game between the Denver Broncos and the New Orleans Saints on November 29, 2020, at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. No fans were admitted to the game. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This morning, the team announced a change due to poor air quality.

On Saturday, Denver was listed as having the worst air quality of any city in the world.

A view of hazy skies over downtown Denver on Aug. 8, 2021. (credit: CBS)

The Broncos will be traveling to Minnesota this week to hold joint practices with the Vikings before their first preseason game of the year.

The next practice open to the public at Broncos team headquarters will be Tuesday, Aug. 17.

