Mother Gets Hypothermia After Getting Lost On Hike With Son In Northwestern Colorado Wilderness
Two people who went hiking on Thursday got lost in the northwestern Colorado wilderness and one of them wound up suffering from dehydration and hypothermia during their overnight ordeal. Geoff Petrulis reports.
53 minutes ago
Jury Finds Alex Ewing Guilty On All Counts In 1984 Murder Of Aurora Family
A jury has found Alex Ewing guilty on all counts in the 1984 murder of an Aurora family. The jury found Ewing guilty of killing three members of the Bennett family with a hammer. Geoff Petrulis reports.
1 hour ago
Copter 4 Shows Independence Pass Not Too Busy
Independence Pass is being used by some as alternate route for I-70 closure.
4 hours ago
Few Friday Storms, Then Thick Smoke By Saturday
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
4 hours ago
Few Friday Storms, Then Thick Smoke By Saturday
Meteorologist Chris Spears has your forecast.
4 hours ago
Colorado's Weather Center
Debris Flow Onto I-70 Was So Powerful That It Diverted The Flow Of The Colorado River
An up-close look at Glenwood Canyon provided to CBS4 showed the extensive structural damage to the east and west of Hanging Lake Trail on I-70.
Massive Smoke Plume Moving Toward Colorado Triggers Widespread Air Quality Alert
As of Friday morning the smoke plume was located over parts of Nevada and Utah and should start moving into western Colorado later in the day.
How To Tell When Wildfire Smoke Has Reached Unhealthy Levels In Your Neighborhood
Another massive plume of smoke from California wildfires is moving toward Colorado
There's Been An Improvement In Colorado's Drought Situation
Our recent wet weather has helped improve drought conditions in western Colorado.
Peyton Manning Gets Ready For Dad Archie To Present Him At Hall Of Fame Ceremony: 'He's Had Greatest Impact On My Football, Everyday Life'
This weekend in Canton will be a special moment for the Mannings at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Nate Landman Ready To Lead The Buffs Defense For One Final Season
After rupturing his Achilles tendon in the final game of the 2020 regular season, Nate Landman’s bright football future was in serious jeopardy.
Still Here: Story Homers Twice, Rockies Beat Cubs 6-5
Trevor Story hit two home runs, including a go-ahead two-run drive in the fifth inning, and the Colorado Rockies hung on to beat the Chicago Cubs 6-5 on Thursday.
Broncos Half-Price Tickets And Single-Game Tickets On Sale Now
A limited inventory of Denver Broncos single-game tickets and half-price tickets for the 2021 season at Empower Field at Mile High went on sale Thursday morning.
Broncos QB Competition Between Teddy Bridgewater And Drew Lock Still Neck And Neck After First Week
The Denver Broncos insist there's been no separation one week into the quarterback clash between Teddy Bridgewater and Drew Lock.
Broncos Rookie Linebacker Jonathon Cooper Returns From 3 Heart Procedures
Rookie linebacker Jonathon Cooper has made a good first impression at Broncos training camp.
Englewood's Boil Water Advisory Lifted
The drinking water advisory because of E. coli has been lifted in Englewood.
Denver's Oriental Theater Requires Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test For Some Shows
As COVID-19 cases rise, a historic Denver theater is doing whatever it takes to ensure the show goes on.
United Airlines Requires All U.S. Employees To Be Vaccinated, Grounding Original Optional Vaccination Plan For Current Pilots And Flight Attendants
United Airlines announced that all U.S.-based employees will be required to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making it the first major air carrier to mandate the shot.
Survey Reveals Majority Of Denver Police Officers Have Not Received COVID-19 Vaccine
A new survey finds most Denver police officers are not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Hazy Skies Over Downtown Denver Could Become A Regular Thing During The Summer
The air quality around the Northern Front Range is getting worse, and government regulators may impose new sanctions on Colorado even if some of the problem is drifting in from out-of-state.
Boulder, Fox And Aggie Theaters Ask For Proof Of COVID Vaccine Or Negative COVID Test
The Boulder, Fox and Aggie Theaters will ask attendees for a COVID-19 vaccination card, or digital copy along with ID.
Weekend Closure Of Westbound Interstate 70 From Brighton Boulevard to Interstate 270 Starts Friday
Westbound Interstate 70 will close between Interstate 270 and Colorado Boulevard starting at 10 p.m. Friday.
5 hours ago
Englewood Has Lifted Water Advisory That Had Been Implemented On Wednesday Due To E-Coli
Residents no longer need to boil water but should flush faucets before using water again.
5 hours ago
Stream The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 6, 2021 at 3:18 pm
