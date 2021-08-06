JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jeffco Public Schools is working to fill as many open positions in the school district before classes start. It’s one of many school districts in Colorado facing a staffing shortage as students get ready to return to school.
Jeffco Public Schools hosted a job fair on Friday, taking applications for kitchen workers, custodians and bus drivers. Because of COVID, and ongoing unemployment payments, it has been difficult to fill those positions.
Depending on the position, there are flexible schedules and benefits.
“If there are people out there looking to work with kids, and fill a need in the community, this is a great flexible opportunity, so definitely come work for Jeffco Food and Nutrition Services,” said Jeffco Public Schools Dir. of Resources Food & Nutrition Services Katie Jeter.
There are still plenty of positions open, including 63 for bus drivers. If Jeffco can't fill the positions, they will have to cut down on some bus routes.
