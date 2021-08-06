GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Gov. Jared Polis has issued a state disaster declaration in the devastating and damaging mudslides that forced the Interstate 70 closure through Glenwood Canyon. His intent to make the declaration was announced earlier this week when the governor confirmed that the 46-mile stretch of I-70 will remain closed indefinitely.

The disaster declaration authorizes the use of the Colorado National Guard for traffic control and debris removal. The declaration also activates the state’s Emergency Operations Plan and enables state agencies to better coordinate their response. It also provides additional funds to respond the damage and repairs needed in areas affected by the Grizzly Creek Fire burn area.

“The I-70 corridor through Glenwood Canyon is critical to Colorado’s economy and necessary for Coloradans to swiftly move around the state. Glenwood Canyon plays a major part in the daily lives of communities across the Western Slope as well as in moving our supply chain across the state, supporting our outdoor recreation industry, and so much more. This disaster declaration will help to deploy more resources to clear the canyon and ensure Colorado prepares for future disasters that may impact this critical juncture on I-70,” said Polis in a statement.

According to the executive order, the Colorado Department of Transportation closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon 12 times due to flash flood warnings between June 26 and July 28. During the same time period, at least five flood crews cleared mudslides and debris from I-70. I-70 was closed indefinitely on July 29 after two to four inches of rain fell in an hour in Glenwood Canyon, which led to more intense debris flows that blocked the roadway and another storm two days later caused devastating and damaging mudslides.

Polis and his administration are assessing the damage and preparing to request a federal disaster declaration from President Joe Biden, under the Stafford Act through the Federal Highway Administration, that would provide federal funding to Colorado to respond to the mudslide.

In the meantime, drivers are being detoured north to Steamboat Springs, and truck drivers are urged to take Interstate 80 through Wyoming.