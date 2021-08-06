DENVER (CBS4) – As another large plume of wildfire smoke moves toward Colorado, the state health department is warning that it could potentially reach unhealthy levels for many people, especially in the western and central parts of the state. An Air Quality Alert has been issued through Saturday morning for those regions and it could get extended into Sunday. Those with respiratory illnesses, the very young and the elderly are most at risk.
READ MORE: Denver Bicycling Community Raises Concerns About Rising Bike Thefts, Apparently Stolen Bikes Piled Up In Homeless Camps
Experts say smoke is unhealthy if the visibility in your neighborhood falls below 5 miles. While this won’t be possible in all areas, look for something on the horizon that can serve as your marker. It could be a tall building, a water tower or a feature on the surrounding terrain.READ MORE: Massive Smoke Plume Moving Toward Colorado Triggers Widespread Air Quality Alert
Smoke tends to collect in valleys where there is less mixing of the atmosphere, especially during the overnight and early morning hours. You should consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present and go indoors if the smoke is making you ill.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Could There Be Another Relief Payment?