DENVER(CBS)- Get ready for what may be the worst air quality of the season coming our way Saturday! A small storm system and cold front loaded with smoke from wildfires burning in California and the Pacific Northwest slammed across Utah Friday.

The horrible haze was so bad in Salt Lake City that the city had the worst air quality in the country. All of that smoke is on a direct pipeline to Colorado. As a result, an Air Quality Alert for unhealthy air has been issued for all of Colorado on Saturday!

Public Health Recommendations : If smoke is thick or becomes thick in your neighborhood you may want to remain indoors. This is especially true for those with heart disease, respiratory illnesses, the very young, and the elderly. Consider limiting outdoor activity when moderate to heavy smoke is present. Consider relocating temporarily if smoke is present indoors and is making you ill. If visibility is less than 5 miles in smoke in your neighborhood, smoke has reached levels that are unhealthy.

The cold front will swoop through the state overnight making its way to Denver and the Front Range early Saturday morning.

Behind the front temperatures will be cooler. The flow of smoke will effect the whole state thru the weekend with the thickest smoke expected on Saturday.

There will be brief thinning of the smoke on Saturday night and then another surge expected on Sunday. That will keep the air quality in the unhealthy zone thru the weekend into Monday. With more smoke expected next week.