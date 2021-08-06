CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Ryan Greene
DEMVER (CBS4)– The only thing that could cool off the Rockies offense on Friday night – was the sprinkler system at Coors Field. Right before the 8th inning of their game against the Marlins, the sprinklers turned on in the outfield.

It was only a slight delay, the Rockies went on to mash the Marlins, 14-2.

