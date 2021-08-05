First Positive E. coli Sample In Englewood Was Taken 3 Days Before Boil Water Notice, State Email ShowsAccording to a state health department email to the City of Englewood, obtained by CBS4 Investigates, a water sample taken on Monday, Aug. 2, had a positive E. coli result, meaning there have been concerns for four days now.

COVID In Colorado: Tri-County Health Hosts Vaccine Clinics In AuroraTri-County Health is hosting COVID-19 vaccine clinics at the Aurora Municipal Campus off Alameda Avenue and Chambers Road.

People Line Up To Get Clean Water In Englewood After Boil Order Goes Into EffectA boil order in Englewood that's expected to last for about three days has people on the hunt for clean water.

'Another Little Setback': Boil Water Order Presents Challenges For Restaurants In EnglewoodThe boil water advisory in place in Englewood had an immediate impact on businesses, especially restaurants.

Meeting Gets Heated In Douglas County, Some Parents Say Recommendation For Masking In Schools Is Too MuchDiscussion over the Douglas County School District’s decision to recommend mask wearing for students and staff elicited a fiery response from parents at a community forum.

Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut DownJefferson County Public Health was forced to shut down on Wednesday due to a large protest outside its office.