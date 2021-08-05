COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs has had a baby bonanza of late with the newest addition being a baby hippo, but a wallaby joey is also getting plenty of attention.
Gidgee is the mom to the little one, and more and more you can see the joey poking his head out of her pouch. Keepers do know it’s definitely a boy but so far it doesn’t have a name.
Keepers say the joey is getting more and more curious and that means soon visitors will see even more of him.
One of the great things about the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo is when you visit the Australian Walkabout you can actually interact with the wallabies.