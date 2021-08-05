People Line Up To Get Clean Water In Englewood After Boil Order Goes Into EffectA boil order in Englewood that's expected to last for about three days has people on the hunt for clean water.

'Another Little Setback': Boil Water Order Presents Challenges For Restaurants In EnglewoodThe boil water advisory in place in Englewood had an immediate impact on businesses, especially restaurants.

Meeting Gets Heated In Douglas County, Some Parents Say Recommendation For Masking In Schools Is Too MuchDiscussion over the Douglas County School District’s decision to recommend mask wearing for students and staff elicited a fiery response from parents at a community forum.

Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut DownJefferson County Public Health was forced to shut down on Wednesday due to a large protest outside its office.

Boulder Mom In Danger Of Losing Home She Shares With 2-Year-Old Son After Getting COVID TwiceA Boulder woman who has contracted COVID-19 twice is now trying to hang on to the home where she and her son live. Hannah Rice had COVID-19 last year and this year and now has what is called "long COVID" or a kind of brain fog.

'Still A Little Nervous': Those Who Waited To Get COVID Vaccine Roll Up Their SleevesAt a vaccine bus in Denver on Wednesday morning, a steady stream of people rolled up their sleeves to get their first shots.