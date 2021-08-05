BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Investigators who were trying to solve a series of crimes in Boulder County kept running across unicorn figurines and pictures of unicorns. They say those small discoveries helped them tie the crimes together and identify three suspects in their case.
The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says Michael Phillips, Marie Roman, Adrian Quintana had an “affection for unicorns” and left clues as they stole cars and swiped packages from homes in the county. So they dubbed their investigation Operation Unicorn.
The crimes took place in Boulder, Lyons and Longmont, and also included vehicle trespasses. They started happening in September and continued through February. It’s estimated that they stole items that added up to $115,000 in value during that time.
Phillips, 21, and Roman, 36, have been arrested and as of Thursday Quintana, 44, was still at large. There’s a warrant out for his arrest and anyone who spots him is asked to call 911.
The three suspects face a total of 53 different criminal charges in Boulder County after striking at what is believed to be 46 different locations. They may also be tied to crimes that took place outside county limits.