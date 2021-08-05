Police Looking For Clues In 18-Year-Old Julian Evangelista-Short's HomicideInvestigators with the Denver Police Department are asking the public for information after the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Wednesday morning. Geoff Petrulis reports.

Some Colorado Landlords Say They're Bearing The Brunt Of The Pandemic's Economic EffectsThe Center for Disease Control now says almost every Colorado county is eligible for a new 60-day moratorium on evictions, but landlords say they’re bearing the brunt of the financial toll from government decisions.

Meeting Gets Heated In Douglas County, Some Parents Say Recommendation For Masking In Schools Is Too MuchDiscussion over the Douglas County School District’s decision to recommend mask wearing for students and staff elicited a fiery response from parents at a community forum Wednesday.

The Horrible Haze Gets WorseWatch Dave Aguilera's Wildfire Smoke Forecast

Boulder Mom In Danger Of Losing Home She Shares With 2-Year-Old Son After Getting COVID TwiceA Boulder woman who has contracted COVID-19 twice is now trying to hang on to the home where she and her son live. Hannah Rice had COVID-19 last year and this year and now has what is called "long COVID" or a kind of brain fog.

Landlords Raise Rent $800+ Per Month For Denver Man In 1 Bedroom ApartmentHe rents a one-bedroom apartment for $1,650 per month. His landlords just told him rent for next year is going up to $2,490 per month.

