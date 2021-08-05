Our recent heavy rainfall has paid off in terms of drought improvement for western Colorado. We have seen drastic changes in just the last week!
Here is a look at our updated Drought Monitor.READ MORE: Alex Ewing Murder Trial: Jury To Resume Deliberations After Telling Judge They Reached 'Impasse'
READ MORE: First Positive E. coli Sample In Englewood Was Taken 3 Days Before Boil Water Notice, State Email Shows
Our exceptional drought, the worst level, has dropped 9% in the last week! Going from 15% to 6% of the state. The extreme drought dropped from 27% to 21%, a great 6% improvement. Severe level dropped 3% while the moderate drought went down 5%. We are starting to see some great improvement for our drought stricken west. We are starting to see a little abnormally dry creep back into northeastern Colorado.MORE NEWS: Jury Tells Judge They Are At 'Impasse' In Alex Ewing's Murder Trial, Will Resume Deliberations Friday Morning
Our recent rain has been great for improving the drought, but it hasn’t been great for flooding. There is a downside to so much moisture. We will get a break for a few days from intense rain, giving us time to start to recover from all of the flooding.