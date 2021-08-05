BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– People may have to get used to showing their COVID-19 vaccination card, as more businesses may choose to check for it. It’s an effort to stay open at 100% capacity as COVID cases continue to rise.

“Lollapalooza just happened last weekend, they had 100,000 people, they required vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests,” Cheryl Ligouri, Z2 Entertainment CEO said.

Ligouri helps run the Boulder, Fox and Aggie Theaters. During the pandemic, many theaters, and concert venues had to shut down.

“Indoor venues are particularly at risk and can’t survive another social distancing requirement,” Ligouri explained.

With fall and winter seasons ahead, that’s when more tours and concerts are held indoors. That’s led Z2 Entertainment to take a proactive step, it has announced all three of its theaters will ask attendees for a vaccination card, or digital copy along with ID. They will also accept a recent negative test.

There is no way to tell if anything is fake because there is no system in place to check, however, Ligouri hopes this is a step in the right direction. She also hopes people will wear their masks.

“Everybody is kind of up close and personal, and they’re drinking so it’s really hard to have a mask on all the time,” she said.

The idea didn’t seem too radical for some nearby.

“I do miss concerts, I’d trade an arm and a leg to go to a mosh pit,” Marvin Morris said.

“Fully support it,” David Freeman said.

Those who refuse the policy can get a refund, a small percentage have, but a shutdown would have far worse consequences.

“It’s really important for our entire community of musicians and fans to be able to continue to provide live music,” Ligouri added.