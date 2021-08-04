WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4)– Catalytic converters continue to be targeted by thieves in Colorado for their value. Thieves steal the devices because they contain precious metals such as platinum, palladium, or rhodium, which help convert engine exhaust into a less harmful gas.
They can steal the part from under your vehicle in just minutes. The Wheat Ridge Police Department is taking action to protect that expensive part.
During a free anti-theft program, detectives and volunteers will apply a non-removable, chemically-etched identification number to your vehicle's catalytic converter.
The identification number is a visible deterrent to thieves and helps identify a converter if it is stolen.
The anti-theft program is set for Wednesday, Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Aug. 8 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the former Midas building at Wadsworth Boulevard and 38th Avenue.
Installation should take about 30 minutes. It is a first-come, first-served event. Drivers do not need to be a Wheat Ridge resident to participate.