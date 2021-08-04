THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton are investigating a shooting that closed down northbound lanes of Huron Street. The shooting happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Thornton PD is investigating a shooting that occurred in the roadway, in the approximate 8800 block of Huron St. There are no known injuries at this time, preliminary investigation is underway. N/B Huron St. is closed from 88th Ave to 91st Ave. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/a1xGY5GW9B
— Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) August 4, 2021
Officers rushed to the 8800 block of Hurson Street on reports of a shooting. There are no injuries so far in the investigation.
Northbound lanes remain closed during the investigation.