CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Shooting, Thornton News

THORNTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Thornton are investigating a shooting that closed down northbound lanes of Huron Street. The shooting happened before 11 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers rushed to the 8800 block of Hurson Street on reports of a shooting. There are no injuries so far in the investigation.

Northbound lanes remain closed during the investigation.

Jennifer McRae