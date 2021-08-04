DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking the public for information after the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Wednesday morning.
The department's officers responded to West 9th Avenue and North Yates Street just before 10 a.m.
UPDATE: This shooting incident is now being investigated as a homicide. The victim, an adult male, has been pronounced deceased. If you have any information regarding this case, please call @CrimeStoppersCO at 720-913-7867. #Denver
Julian Evangelista-Short was pronounced dead at the scene.
No suspect information was provided by the department, nor were other details about the possible circumstances of the incident.
A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued Wednesday evening.
