Englewood Drinking Water Tests Positive For E. coli, Boil Order In PlaceThe City of Englewood has issued a boil order for its residents after a sample came back positive for E. coli bacteria.

Protest Over Masks In Schools Forced Jefferson County Public Health To Shut DownJefferson County Public Health was forced to shut down on Wednesday due to a large protest outside its office.

Boulder Mom In Danger Of Losing Home She Shares With 2-Year-Old Son After Getting COVID TwiceA Boulder woman who has contracted COVID-19 twice is now trying to hang on to the home where she and her son live. Hannah Rice had COVID-19 last year and this year and now has what is called "long COVID" or a kind of brain fog.

'Still A Little Nervous': Those Who Waited To Get COVID Vaccine Roll Up Their SleevesAt a vaccine bus in Denver on Wednesday morning, a steady stream of people rolled up their sleeves to get their first shots.

Douglas County School District 'Strongly Encourages' Face Coverings While IndoorsThe Douglas County School District said that face coverings will be "strongly encouraged" while learning indoors for those students ages 11 and under but not required.

Cherry Creek Schools Staff, Students 'Strongly Encouraged' To Wear MasksCherry Creek Schools is "strongly encouraging" all students and staff to wear a face mask while in school.