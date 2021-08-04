BREAKING NEWSEnglewood drinking water tests positive for E. coli, boil order in place
By Logan Smith

DENVER (CBS4) — Investigators with the Denver Police Department are asking the public for information after the shooting death of an 18-year-old man Wednesday morning.

The department’s officers responded to West 9th Avenue and North Yates Street just before 10 a.m.

Julian Evangelista-Short was pronounced dead at the scene.

Julian Evangelista-Short (credit: Denver Police Department)

No suspect information was provided by the department, nor were other details about the possible circumstances of the incident.

A Metro Denver Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued Wednesday evening.

 

