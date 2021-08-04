CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Pitkin County News

PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people with Mountain Rescue Aspen were caught in a rock slide while searching for a missing climber on Capitol Peak. They were injured in the slide.

All of those involved in the rockslide have been extricated from the field and taken to the hospital for evaluation.

It is unclear whether the search for the missing climber was impacted by the slide.

