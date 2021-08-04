PITKIN COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people with Mountain Rescue Aspen were caught in a rock slide while searching for a missing climber on Capitol Peak. They were injured in the slide.
All of those involved in the rockslide have been extricated from the field and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
It is unclear whether the search for the missing climber was impacted by the slide.
SAR UPDATE: While searching for a missing climber on Capitol Peak, three MRA members were caught in a rockslide & injured. All individuals have been extricated from the field & taken to the hospital for evaluation. No additional info is available. Updates will come later.
