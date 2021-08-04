DENVER (CBS4) – From offices to restaurants, more companies want to see your COVID-19 vaccination card. This trend comes amid a rise in cases in Colorado and nationwide.

“We’ve seen a big uptick in business and we’re very appreciative of that,” Andrew Feinstein said.

Feinstein runs Reelsworks, and Tracks, both nightclubs in Denver.

“The industry, after everything we’ve been through, we’d be opposed to any restrictions whatsoever,” he said.

No new restrictions have been imposed, but the trend is starting to pick up around the country, and even locally. Reelworks had checked for vaccinations earlier in the pandemic.

“We were able to work with both state and local health officials to get a variance prior to most venues opening,” Feinstein explained.

But Denver public health officials are warning people about the rise in COVID, in part because of people who are not vaccinated.

“And it continues to climb at a rapid pace, faster than what we saw this time last year,” Denver Department of Public Health and Environment Exec. Director Bob McDonald.

While the COVID dial no longer mandates restrictions, the framework still exists for counties to reference. Looking at the latest state data, Denver has a 4.6% positivity rate.

At one point under this framework, the recommendation would have been for bars and offices to operate at 75% capacity. However, this time around there are far more people vaccinated, though as public health officials point out, still not enough. So, what to do next? Feinstein wants the opportunity to work with leaders to find out.

“We are in the ‘gathering of people’ business and that’s the business we want to continue to operate to the fullest capacity possible, and in the safest way possible, and if our government officials are telling us that the safest way to do that is with a vaccine proof at the door then that something we will work with,” he said.