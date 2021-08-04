'Still A Little Nervous': Those Who Waited To Get COVID Vaccine Roll Up Their SleevesMonths after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the number of people getting their shots continues to rise across the U.S. At a vaccine bus in Denver on Wednesday morning, a steady stream of people rolled up their sleeves to get their first shots.

3 minutes ago

Jefferson County Parents, Students Protest Against Masks Policy For SchoolsA crowd of at least 100 people who are opposed to the new public health order surrounding mask wearing in Jefferson County schools gathered in a protest on Wednesday morning.

4 minutes ago

2021 Denver Broncos Training Camp Vlog - 8/4/21Ryan Greene, Romi Bean, and Michael Spencer were at Broncos Camp today. Here is a behind-the-scenes look at what being at practice was like, and what you may have missed if you weren't there, including: Quinn Meinerz channeling his inner Napoleon Dynamite, and Romi chatting with Broncos legend and commentator for their Week One game against the Giants - Mark Schlereth.

21 minutes ago

Wednesday August 4th CBSN Denver Daily Sports LineMichael Spencer gives you his best bet for tonight's Rockies-Cubs game, and has his eye on Rockies starter Jon Gray.

2 hours ago

Body Cam Video Shows How Lincoln County Deputy Michael Hutton Was AmbushedNew body cam video released by Lincoln County authorities shows what happened the night Deputy Michael Hutton was ambushed by Tristin Ensinger in May.

5 hours ago

COVID In Colorado: Public Health Requires Face Masks For Residential Care FacilitiesThe Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is announcing new guidelines when it comes to long-term care residential facilities for older adults and those with disabilities.

5 hours ago