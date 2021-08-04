DENVER (CBS4) – Months after the COVID-19 vaccine became available, the number of people getting their shots continues to rise across the U.S. At a vaccine bus in Denver on Wednesday morning, a steady stream of people rolled up their sleeves to get their first shots.
Anthony Moreno was among those in line.
“I feel pretty confident. I waited a little bit to see how people have been dealing with it. I’m not too worried about it,” he told CBS4’s Mekialaya White.
Joshua Baotajan received his vaccine on the bus as well. As a trade worker, he said he had his reasons for deciding against it earlier in the year.
“I’m just going to say it. In the blue-collar realm, we can be the last to trust the government,” he explained.
Now, his employer is requiring him to get vaccinated.
“It’s getting to a point where I can’t go to my international travel center without being vaccinated. The union is really pushing all its members.”
Despite Baotajan’s hesitancy, he says deep down, he knows it’s the right thing to do.
“I still feel nervous, though. I think it’s a lack of knowledge. Still a little nervous but I feel a sense of relief.”
If you'd like to get a vaccine via a mobile bus with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, it is best to register in advance.
Click here to learn more: https://covid19.colorado.gov/mobile-vaccination-clinics