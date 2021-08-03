ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry is among the Broncos primed for a big season in 2021. Cushenberry, who the Broncos selected in the 3rd round of the 2020 draft, played all 16 snaps as a rookie, but was not impressed by his own performance.

“In the offseason, I went straight to work. I knew last year wasn’t good enough. I just went straight to work and put my head down all offseason and grinded,” said Cushenberry who added 5-10 pounds to his frame this offseason.

Part of his rookie difficulties can be chalked up to the different off-season work the Broncos were forced to due because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Last season, I was still in Baton Rouge in my studio apartment trying to learn everything on my own. Having a whole offseason and full OTAs; it was good to get that rhythm upfront and get some snaps in. I feel great.”

“Lloyd has definitely improved. Had a great offseason both physically and mentally, got stronger, studied the game, had the OTAs, the minicamp,” said head coach Vic Fangio. “You always look for a big jump from Year 1 to Year 2. I think he’s in the process of doing that.”

Cushenberry credits a large part of his progress to the off-season work he did with fellow offensive lineman Graham Glasgow.

“The whole offseason he and I worked out together, and I felt like Lloyd got a lot stronger. He and I did a lot of position work together, and I feel like that helped him with some things,” said Glasgow.

“Outside of that, he has understood the (center) position a lot more, and how to be, I feel like, successful at center at the professional level. I think he’s going to be a lot better this year and be really good.”

“That was huge. We got after it, for sure. Just getting that bond with a guy that you play next to every snap while pushing each other every day, whether that’s running or lifting,” said Cushenberry.

“I feel like me personally, I got a lot stronger working out with him and trying to keep up with him.”