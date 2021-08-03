ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Denver Broncos linebacker Todd Davis is retiring from the NFL. Davis, who was on the Super Bowl 50 team for the Broncos, played 96 career games in the NFL including 69 starts.
He was a mainstay at middle linebacker for the Broncos from 2016-2019, including 59 starts and 270 total tackles. He led the Broncos in tackles in 2018 and 2019, including a career high 134 tackles in 2019.
Davis played the 2020 season with the Minnesota Vikings, and had recently signed a deal with the New York Giants.
Davis entered the league as an undrafted free agent and started his career with the Saints before arriving in Denver.