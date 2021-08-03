NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A drone remained lodged in a building at the World Trade Center site late Monday night after someone flew it in the area and it got stuck.
Sources told CBS2 a 22-year-old man visiting from Texas was flying the small device when it crashed into 7 World Trade Center.READ MORE: Denver Records 29 Consecutive Days With Bad Air, On Pace For Record Season
The man reported the incident himself. He was taken into custody and issued a summons.READ MORE: Denver Public Schools Requires Masks For All Students, Staff While Indoors
Police do not believe there was any terror threat.MORE NEWS: Denver Police Ask For Public's Help With Unsolved Hit & Run That Injured Scooter Driver
The drone was said to be sitting between two glass panels about 30 feet in the air.