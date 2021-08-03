DENVER (CBS4) – The Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation says Colorado is outpacing the nation with job postings. However, they say not every industry is able to recover as quickly as others.
They put together a COVID-19 Resiliency and Recovery Report to delve into the topics more.
The EDC tracks how nine cluster industries are doing during and after the pandemic. The group says due to lockdowns and restrictions, the leisure and hospitality industries were hit hard.
However, Colorado is maintaining a higher level of labor force compared to other states.
The focus is now attracting and maintaining a good employee group while employers work to figure out their COVID-19 policies for the future.