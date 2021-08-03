COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – Commerce City police and Adams County Sheriff’s deputies surrounded a home near 69th Avenue and Fairfax Drive on Tuesday night. Police officials say they are working two separate crime scenes; one homicide and one officer-involved shooting scene.
Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols says police first responded to the area for a reported deadly shooting. Officers say they spoke with a male in an alley.
“He made the statement that he didn’t have anything to do with it, which we believe,” Nichols said.
Then another person in the alley opened fire on officers.
Police say six officers fired back, and one officer was shot in the sleeve. That officer is expected to be okay.
The shooting suspect was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
Details about multiple scenes were unclear.
There appeared to be at least two SWAT vehicles involved. SWAT officers are reportedly still focused on one home.
“We just want to clear the residence and make it safe for our residents to return home,” Nichols said.
Nichols noted officers were not able to participate in National Night Out events which bring first responders and community members together because they were called to these scenes.
“It’s throws a damper on what we’d wanted this night would originally mean. We had a variety of events across Commerce City, and a lot of them unfortunately did not have officers attending because they responded to this incident.”