Influx Of COVID Patients May Delay Medical Attention To Those Suffering From Other AilmentsAs the Delta variant of COVID-19 brings more patients to hospitals non-COVID patients are wondering if sometimes they are being put in the back seat.

Economy Experts In Denver Look At How Several Industries Are Faring In New ReportThe Metro Denver Economic Development Corporation says Colorado is outpacing the nation with job postings.

Denver Public Schools Requires Masks For All Students, Staff While IndoorsDenver Public Schools is requiring face masks for all students and staff while indoors.

Aurora Public Schools Requires All Student Athletes To Show Proof Of Vaccination Or Be Tested For COVIDThe Colorado High School fall sports season starts at the end of the month and Aurora Public Schools have come out with their vaccination policy for their student-athletes.

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would 'Make An Enormous Difference'More than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have "done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community" and gotten vaccinated, says Gov. Jared Polis.

Testing For COVID Ramping Up Again In ColoradoAs COVID-19 continues to spread, Coloradans are once again turning to testing.