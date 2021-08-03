DENVER (CBS4) – Widespread showers and thunderstorms will impact the western half of Colorado again on Tuesday. Some of the rain will be heavy leading to the possibility of more flash flooding, mudslides, and debris flows mostly over recent burn scars.

The National Weather Service has once again issued a Flash Flood Watch for all mountain areas in the state and well as most of the Western Slope and even a small portion of southern Colorado south of Pueblo including I-25 through Walsenburg and Trinidad.

Unlike Monday there is also a chance for showers and thunderstorms for Denver and the entire urban corridor as well. There is almost no chance for any flooding east of the mountains and foothills but some of the rain around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins could be briefly heavy. The best chance for rain in the metro area is after 3 p.m. and before 7 p.m. with showers also possible in the early afternoon and late evening.

There is also an another Air Quality Alert in effect for all lower elevations east of the high country through the afternoon. Tuesday has been declared another Ozone Action Day in the metro area by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

It’s the 42 second day with alert this season (the average is 35 for the entire season) and the 29th consecutive day. The poor air quality is a result of ozone (pollution) and wildfire smoke mainly from Oregon and Washington. Ample moisture in the air is contributing to the extremely poor visibility. Front Range residents are asked to drive less whenever possible and wait until after 5 p.m. before mowing or refueling vehicles.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, drier air will finally start to move over Colorado allowing for a smaller chance for showers and thunderstorms. The Denver metro area could still experience a few showers evening during the morning hours. Completely dry weather should take over almost statewide on Thursday.