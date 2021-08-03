DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos Hall of Fame running back Terrell Davis was back in town this week. Davis was in town for the launch our the new DEFY Ionized Alkaline Water at local King Soopers.

DEFY has partnered with three charities, the Center for African American Health, the National Association of Women Business Owners, and Disabled American Veterans and a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold will go to those organizations.

“DEFY is for every kind of athlete, world-class athletes, weekend warriors, yoga moms, anybody,” said Davis at the launch. “What makes it special is our water has a give back component. It’s the best tasting water in the world, but what’s great about it is every bottle sold a portion of the proceeds goes back to charity.”

“What I’m doing with DEFY is all about health and wellness. Going through my career, being beat up and then launching this brand, every thing we do is to help you feel better. I’m a product of the product.”

Like most of Broncos Country, Davis has his eye on the quarterbacks during training camp, and was at practice on Tuesday.

“Teddy is a guy coaches love. He’s consistent. Most coaches can plan around consistent play, it doesn’t have to be spectacular,” said Davis.

“Drew Lock excited a lot of people. He excited me, but then you see some games and you see him struggling. I’ve watched the battle, it’s going to be interesting to see what Vic does, in my experience normally the veteran guy who comes in and is stable, tends to always win, if it’s an open competition, and they’ll allow the younger player to develop. I’m not saying that’s going to happen, but historically when I’ve seen teams do that, it’s always been the guy who’s coming out of training camp who is a little bit more ahead and prepared and a little bit more consistent who gets the nod.”