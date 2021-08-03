CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Danielle Chavira
DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters pulled a man’s body from Duck Pond at City Park on Tuesday evening. They responded to the area at around 4:30 p.m. for a call about a possible bicyclist who fell in the water near 23rd Avenue and York Street.

(credit: Denver Fire)

Crews searched the water for hours until they found a body at around 6:45 p.m. They did not describe the victim, only saying they died.

(credit: Denver Fire)

Dive teams say they found clothing and a backpack in the water, but also noted some people who are homeless nearby.

(credit: Denver Fire)

It’s not clear if this death is considered suspicious.

