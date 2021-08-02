DENVER (CBS4) – Video shows the moment a RTD bus driver was attacked by two men in the middle of the day on July 30. Denver police say they took a report of an RTD bus driver being assaulted at the Central Park Station.
It's not clear what preceded the assault, but the driver is seen fighting back.
RTD says they are aware of the incident and are working with DPD.
"This is very upsetting, indeed. The safety and well being of our employees are paramount as they provide a vital public service. RTD's Transit Police are coordinating with Denver authorities to identify and bring to justice the perpetrators," said RTD CEO Debra A. Johnson.
The bus driver is reportedly doing okay. Denver police say no one has been arrested.