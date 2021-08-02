DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver have taken one person into custody for investigation of first-degree murder. Itasha Patterson is being held in connection with a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Officers rushed to North Quitman Street on a report of a shooting about 3 a.m. on July 31. When officers arrived, they found an adult male suffering from several gunshot wounds who was pronounced deceased.
Officers took Patterson, 37, into custody that same day. Investigators believe the shooting began as an argument between people who knew each other and then escalated.