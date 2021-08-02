ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Construction begins this week on Iliff Avenue improvements. The two-mile stretch of Iliff from South Parker Road and Quebec Street will get $25.64 million in improvements.
Planned improvements include a “four-lane corridor with acceleration and decelerations lanes, intersection safety modifications, bike and land and additional ADA-compliant sidewalk installations, transit stop enhancements, multi-use path/crosswalk improvements, traffic signal optimization with signal detection and video monitoring, and equipment upgrades.”
“After a large amount of work by the Arapahoe County project team, the much-anticipated Iliff improvements are going to construction,” Arapahoe County Transportation Division Manager James Katzer said in a statement. “The County looks forward to completing this project and improving this corridor for all users.”
Construction will continue for 18 months with work beginning near South Parker Road and moving west toward Quebec Street.