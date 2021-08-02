CBSN DenverWatch Now
CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More travel woes for drivers on Interstate 70 on Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of I-70 at Empire Junction because of a mud and rockslide.

This closure is separate from the closure through Glenwood Canyon which has been ongoing since Thursday. That section of interstate has been repeatedly closed and reopened all summer due to mud and debris slides.

It’s not clear when the closure will be lifted.