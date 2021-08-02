CLEAR CREEK COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – More travel woes for drivers on Interstate 70 on Monday night. The Colorado Department of Transportation closed westbound lanes of I-70 at Empire Junction because of a mud and rockslide.
This closure is separate from the closure through Glenwood Canyon which has been ongoing since Thursday. That section of interstate has been repeatedly closed and reopened all summer due to mud and debris slides.READ MORE: Gov. Jared Polis To Request Federal Disaster Declaration For I-70 Mudslide Damage Through Glenwood Canyon
#I70 westbound: Safety closure at Exit 232 – US 40; Empire Jct. Due to rock and mud slide. https://t.co/ysdDeo4nJt
— Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) August 3, 2021
It’s not clear when the closure will be lifted.