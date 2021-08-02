BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Part of Highway 66 in Boulder County is shut down in both directions after a semi-truck caught fire on Monday. The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office says multiple vehicles are involved.
Deputies responded to the area where Highway 66 meets 75th Avenue. They say the road is closed between Highway 36 and North 87th Street.
Ute Hwy/66 shut down between Hwy 36/N. Foothills and N. 87th St. multiple vehicles involved in this incident.
— BoulderCountySheriff (@BldrCOSheriff) August 2, 2021
Longmont police say Hygiene Road is also closed where it crosses Highway 66.
Boulder County Sheriff’s officials say injuries are reported, and at least one ambulance responded. It’s not clear if there are any fatalities.
Details about how the fire started or whether anyone is hurt were not released.