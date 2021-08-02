DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver are searching for the driver in a deadly hit and run early Monday morning. Investigators say it started as a fight in a parking lot at a park.
The park is located in the 8800 block of East Lowry. Police say the driver struck the adult male with his car. The people with the victim took him to a home at 400 S. Galena Way where he died.
Officer responded to the home about 2 a.m. to conduct a death investigation.
The suspect vehicle is described as a black Chevy Silverado-type vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the hit-and-run is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867). You can text to CRIMES (274637) then title DMCS and enter your message or send an e-mail to metro-denvercrimestoppers.com. If the information you provide leads to the arrest and charging of a wanted individual, you can receive a cash reward up to $2,000.