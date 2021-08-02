All Denver City Employees Will Required To Be Vaccinated By End Of SeptemberDenver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a public health order that mandates city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

COVID In Colorado: Masks Required Once Again In Denver CourtsThe new concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant have led the Denver courts system to put a new mask mandate in place.

Colorado Mother Tries To Protect 2-Year-Old Amid Delta Variant Worries: 'It Feels Like We're Starting Over'Julia Murphy and her immediate family are staying close together, with few visits to restaurants or public outings.

Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In ColoradoKing Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status.

Colorado Teen Gets New Kidney After Overwhelming Response From CommunityA Littleton teen with a rare medical disorder is getting a new chance at life after a recent kidney donation. It's his second transplant and comes after the overwhelming response following his family’s plea for a donor on CBS4 in late December.

Increasing Incidence Rates Prompt Tri-County Health To Endorse New Mask GuidanceTri-County Health officials say they support new guidance on masks from the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.