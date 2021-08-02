CBSN DenverWatch Now
By Audra Streetman
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officers are working to rehab a sharp-shinned hawk that is currently unable to fly. Someone found the hawk on the ground in Colorado Springs and brought it to Colorado Parks and Wildlife’s Southeast Region office. 

CPW said the hawk appears to be healthy and has no obvious fractures. Biologists tried to release the hawk, but it could only glide or run on the ground.

The Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center will take care of the hawk at its raptor campus in Pueblo. CPW’s Joey Livingston described the rescue.

“Sharp-shinned hawks are acrobats in the air, using short wings and long tails to dart at full speed through thick forests to surprise their prey – mostly songbirds and mice. They also hunt at birdfeeders,” CPW said in a tweet

The sharp-shinned hawk is the smallest hawk in the United States, according to wildlife officials.

