COVID Vaccine Will Be Required For All Denver City Employees By End Of SeptemberDenver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a public health order that mandates city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would 'Make An Enormous Difference'More than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have "done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community" and gotten vaccinated, says Gov. Jared Polis.

Colorado Mother Tries To Protect 2-Year-Old Amid Delta Variant Worries: 'It Feels Like We're Starting Over'Julia Murphy and her immediate family are staying close together, with few visits to restaurants or public outings.

COVID In Colorado: Masks Required Once Again In Denver CourtsThe new concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant have led the Denver courts system to put a new mask mandate in place.

Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In ColoradoKing Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status.

Colorado Teen Gets New Kidney After Overwhelming Response From CommunityA Littleton teen with a rare medical disorder is getting a new chance at life after a recent kidney donation. It's his second transplant and comes after the overwhelming response following his family’s plea for a donor on CBS4 in late December.