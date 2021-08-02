COVID In Colorado: As Delta Variant Causes Dramatic Increase In Cases, Governor Says Getting To 80% Vaccination Rate Would 'Make An Enormous Difference'More than 70% of all Coloradans who are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine have "done the right thing to protect themselves, their families and their community" and gotten vaccinated, says Gov. Jared Polis.

Kaiser Permanente Requires COVID Vaccine For All Employees, PhysiciansKaiser Permanente is mandating that all employees and physicians get the COVID-19 vaccine. The organization has set a target date of Sept. 30 for the entire workforce to be fully vaccinated.

COVID Vaccine Will Be Required For All Denver City Employees By End Of SeptemberDenver Mayor Michael Hancock announced a public health order that mandates city employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of September.

Colorado Mother Tries To Protect 2-Year-Old Amid Delta Variant Worries: 'It Feels Like We're Starting Over'Julia Murphy and her immediate family are staying close together, with few visits to restaurants or public outings.

COVID In Colorado: Masks Required Once Again In Denver CourtsThe new concerns about COVID-19 and the spread of the delta variant have led the Denver courts system to put a new mask mandate in place.

Masks Encouraged For All King Soopers Customers In ColoradoKing Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status.