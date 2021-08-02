AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora Mayor Mike Coffman plans to present his proposal to curb the number of homeless camps. The city council will hear the proposal during a virtual study session on Monday night.
Coffman says the only difference in his proposal compared to the current policy is a camp won’t need to be designated a threat to public health and safety before it’s removed.
The policy allows police to give illegal campers a minimum of three days notice to leave and provide them a designated place to stay.
Those who comply will not be fined or prosecuted.
The study session will be available online or on Comcast channels 8 or 880.
In May, the city of Aurora welcomed public input on temporary housing for the homeless.