WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Westminster police say a man was stabbed to death outside an apartment building just before 1 a.m. on Sunday. Police say they found a 31-year-old man lying on the sidewalk with multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to the hospital, but later died. His identity has not been released.
While investigators believe the victim knew his attacker, no one has been arrested.
Police previously responded to the same building near 69th Avenue and Stuart Street in April after a man with multiple felony warrants out of Thornton refused to surrender. He later did so.