DENVER (CBS4) – King Soopers customers are now encouraged to wear a mask while shopping regardless of their vaccination status. Kroger, the parent company of King Soopers and City Market, joins Walmart in changing its mask policy.
CBS News reports Kroger cited updated recommendations from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Until the change, Kroger only required unvaccinated employees to wear masks and asked unvaccinated shoppers to do the same.
“We will continue to abide by all state and local mandates and encourage all Americans to get vaccinated, including our associates,” the company said in an emailed statement. Kroger, the nation’s largest grocer, operates nearly 2,800 stores in 35 states.